"I have nothing but respect for her" - Current champion breaks character to praise Ronda Rousey ahead of WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair recently praised her long-time rival Ronda Rousey, making a bold statement regarding herself and The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

The Queen stated that Rousey is the Flair of MMA and The Queen herself is the Rousey of WWE. The two women will face each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with Hot 97, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about her match with Rousey and Becky Lynch from WrestleMania 35. Flair had words of praise for Rousey and said that the former UFC Champion reminded her of Kurt Angle. The Queen added that Rousey has the instinct which makes it easier for her to understand the industry.

“She reminded me of Kurt Angle. It's all about instinct and she has the instinct, and that's half the battle,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

Flair mentioned that she has respect for the former RAW Women’s Champion. She even acknowledged Rousey for opening the doors for all the women in WWE and without her, there wouldn’t have been any women’s revolution.

“I have nothing but respect for her. What she was able to do and the doors that she opened for women at that time, had never been done before. Had there not been a Ronda Rousey, I don't think there would have been a women's revolution… I like to say that I'm the Ronda of WWE and she is the Charlotte Flair of MMA,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair spoke about her Survivor Series 2018 match with Ronda Rousey

During the interview, Charlotte Flair also spoke about her 2018 Survivor Series match against Rousey.

The Queen mentioned that they had no build or no story and it was a last-minute thing. But the two women eventually showed the world what they are capable of. After the match in 2018, Flair has high expectations for her upcoming WrestleMania 38 match against Rousey.

“I earned her respect. We had no build, we had no story, it was a last-minute thing, and I think we went out there and killed it and just gave a taste of what her and I are capable of. So I'm looking forward to WrestleMania. I don't expect anything less than what we already have delivered,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if The Queen can successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 15 votes so far