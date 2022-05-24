"Run it back" - Current champion calls out Bayley for a rematch

Dana Brooke has called out Bayley on social media and challenged her to a rematch of their 2016 bout.

At the Hell in a Cell 2016 show, Bayley defeated Brooke in a match that lasted a little over six minutes. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently out after suffering a torn ACL during a training session at WWE's Performance Center. She has been sidelined from action since July 2021.

With the "Ding Dong, Hello!" host looking to make a return soon, it seems that Brooke wants to run their clash back. Taking to Twitter, the current 24/7 Champion recalled her bout against The Role Model from Hell in a Cell 2016, declaring:

In recent weeks, Brooke has been involved in a storyline with Reggie. However, she has called for a divorce, as holding the 24/7 Championship seems to be the most prestigious thing to her at the moment.

She also took to Twitter recently to send a warning to Reggie, asking him to keep the divorce papers ready:

"I better have those papers signed by TONIGHT @WWE_Reggie .....,"

When could Bayley make her return to in-ring action?

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming since July of last year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been antagonizing other WWE Superstars and teasing her return on social media for months, but has yet to make an appearance on WWE TV.

In a recent tweet, The Role Model made it seem like she has big plans in store for herself. She has also teased something exciting, writing the following:

"I'm like.... excited for myself. Ready to see what 2022 is like"

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I’m like….excited for myself



Ready to see what 2022 is like I’m like….excited for myself Ready to see what 2022 is like

The RAW Women's Championship is currently held by Bianca Belair, whereas the SmackDown Women's Title is held by Ronda Rousey. If needed, WWE could throw Bayley into the mix with either one of these two women upon her return.

Another option might be to have The Role Model find a tag team partner and challenge for the now-vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

