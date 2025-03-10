Current champion calls WWE NXT his "last stop," says he's "not going anywhere"

A current WWE Superstar has made it known that NXT is his "last stop." Current NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears isn't going anywhere and will seemingly retire and work as a coach in NXT somewhere down the line.

Ad

Shawn Spears made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment about a year ago. He has done quite well for himself down in NXT since his surprise return.

In a new interview with Gabby AF, the reigning NXT North American Champion opened up about his future and made an interesting comment. Spears intends to finish his career in NXT and also wants to work as a mentor/coach in the future.

"The beautiful thing is that even when I step back from on-screen performing as a professional wrestler, I’m still going to have the school, I’m still going to teach, and I’m still going to be actively in there because I believe the best way to learn is by hands-on teaching. That’s the way I was taught by Eric Young, and that’s the way I teach my kids now at the Performance Center and (his Flatbacks Wrestling school). So, I’ll always be a hands-on coach, and the day that I can’t be, then it’s probably time to pack it in. I’m not going anywhere. This is the last stop." [H/T - F4WOnline]

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Shawn Spears on a potential WWE main roster call-up

Shawn Spears also spoke in detail about possibly getting a main roster call-up by Triple H somewhere down the line. Here's what he said:

"It’s (WWE’s) call, but right now, I’m very fulfilled, I’m very happy with where I am. I’m very happy with what I’m doing. I love this. The awesome thing for me is that everybody on the main roster right now, everybody in those top spots, I came up with to some degree - I’ve wrestled them somewhere."

Ad

Spears is an incredibly talented star and boasts years of experience as a pro wrestler. He would certainly do well as a coach in WWE NXT and the Performance Center when he calls it quits on his in-ring career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback