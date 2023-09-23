Current champion calls WWE's latest post about Nia Jax "disgusting"

Nia Jax's WWE return has taken the wrestling world by storm. She attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley on her first night back before ruining a tag team match on this week's episode of RAW.

One of the victims of her latest attack, Chelsea Green, is unhappy with how things went down. WWE's official Twitter handle posted a clip of Jax attacking the chatty half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Green did not respond kindly to it.

She branded the tweet as "disgusting" for showing her - a "two-time" champion - in such a vulnerable position. Chelsea Green is no stranger to voicing her displeasure regarding various decisions and posts made by WWE.

Here is what she said about this one:

"WOW. The audacity… to post your own 2x champion and in a state of pure panic! Disgusting," tweeted Chelsea Green.

It remains to be seen if Nia Jax will find a partner to go after Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championship. A few extra duos would help the division grow.

What does WWE have planned for Nia Jax?

Based on her two appearances, Jax looks set to terrorize the entire RAW women's division.

She seems to be a lone wolf now, which would rule out a Tag Team Title reign for now. The Samoan star might end up challenging Rhea Ripley soon.

A match between Nia Jax and the Women's World Champion would be a spectacle, potentially happening at Fastlane. Raquel Rodriguez may get inserted, too, making it a triple threat.

However, based on WWE's stock behind Mami, Jax may not yet win the Women's World Title. She could remain RAW's second top female heel and feud with various other babyfaces on Monday.

What do you expect from Jax following her return? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

