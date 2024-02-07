Current champion confronted by Dijak on WWE NXT; massive brawl breaks out

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ilja Dragunov was confronted by Dijak during his in-ring segment, which led to a brawl between them. It also set up a match between them in the main event.

The Mad Dragon defeated Trick Williams at Vengeance Day to retain his NXT Championship. After the bout, Carmelo Hayes attacked Williams and beat him up with a steel chair. On WWE NXT this week, Ilja Dragunov was addressing the attack when he was suddenly interrupted by Dijak.

He told the NXT Champion to remain in the ring and asked why he was so obsessed with Trick and Melo. Dijak added that he saw what Ilja did at Vengeance Day and hoped that the latter saw what he did to Joe Gacy at the event.

Dragunov told him it was not the right time and he was not the man Dijak should be looking out for. The latter then mentioned that Ilja likes to call himself "unbesiegbar" (invincible), but he can do nothing.

Dijak said he learned the hard way how to beat Gacy, beating what is unbreakable.

Ilja Dragunov then advised Dijak to step out of the way, as his business is with Carmelo Hayes. The champion added that when they cross paths again, the latter will suffer, and he'll realize why Ilja is unbesiegbar.

Things turned physical as a massive brawl broke out that had to be contained by security.

