Current champion debuts in WWE and confronts Oba Femi; issues a major challenge

Oba Femi opened this week's episode of WWE NXT and cut a heated promo in the ring. He was then confronted by TNA wrestler Moose, and a challenge was made.

The Ruler retained his NXT Championship at Vengeance Day last Saturday, but he was attacked by a new faction after his match. During his in-ring segment on NXT this week, Oba Femi called all of them out. He said those four "idiots" made one mistake - they didn't finish the job.

The NXT Champion said they hit him with their best shot but he was still standing unphased. He then told them to come to the ring to finish what they started. All of a sudden, the lights went out and music started playing. It wasn't who Oba was expecting.

Instead, it was TNA's Moose. The X-Division Champion told Femi that he burst the bubble he was living in and that he was one man Oba Femi couldn't rule over. The Ruler told Moose that TNA is the latter's bubble, but in NXT, he's inevitable. Moose challenged Oba to a match, and he accepted.

This was Moose's first WWE NXT appearance, and his first match will be against the NXT Champion.

