Current champion defeats Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW; Bianca Belair gets taken out by Damage CTRL

Alexa Bliss faced one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY on the latest episode of RAW.

The match was made after The Goddess and Asuka were attacked by Damage CTRL backstage during Bianca Belair and Bayley's contract signing. The duo are set to collide at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder Match.

The red brand this week was headlined by two of the top female stars in the industry. After the bell rang to start the match, IYO hit Alexa Bliss with a dropkick. The latter then went for a Lou Thesz Press. SKY dropkicked Alexa outside the ring, as Bayley and Dakota Kai, who were at ringside, started mocking her.

Later on, IYO SKY went for her moonsault finishing move, but Alexa Bliss moved out of the way. She then planted the former with a DDT, hit Twisted Bliss, and went for the cover, but the referee was distracted by Bayley.

On the outside, a fight broke out between Bayley, Dakota, and Bianca Belair. Back in the ring, IYO SKY hit Alexa Bliss with a moonsault to win the match via pinfall. Damage CTRL then attacked Belair and Bliss after the match. An injured Asuka came out with a kendo stick, but she too was taken out.

Damage CTRL brought out a ladder, and they all stood on it while holding a championship. Bayley was seated at the top with the RAW Women's Title in her possession. Forshadowing? Time will tell.

