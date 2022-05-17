"He couldn't get the job done"- Current Champion details the reason for not facing Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Theory explained his actions from Monday Night RAW that saw him pit Veer Mahaan against Mustafa Ali instead of facing the latter himself.

Ali has been embroiled in a feud with Theory since making his return last month. This week, the two were slated to lock horns in a singles match on the Red Brand. However, the United States Champion changed the bout at the last moment, sending Veer in his place.

The Miz also came out to announce himself as the special referee for the contest. Ultimately, the heel trio were too much to handle for Ali as he lost his third consecutive match on RAW.

Speaking about his actions on RAW Talk, Theory explained that Mustafa Ali needs to prove himself before getting a title opportunity.

"Why did I make the decision to not face Mustafa Ali? Because he needs to prove to me that he's championship material, which he clearly is not,"- Theory said. "He couldn't get the job done. But me? Someone like me, I stepped up. I became the youngest United States champion in WWE history. And you know what else I did? I took an amazing selfie tonight. Ali thinks he is going to be the future."

The rising star then went on to shower praise upon himself:

"I am the prodigy of the chairman of WWE, Mr. McMahon. He puts everything on me because he knows I can succeed and this championship right here, I'm only going to prove that holding this high because I will be remembered as The United States champion," he added. (from 0:11 to 1:05)

Mustafa Ali was saved by Rey and Dominik Mysterio after his match on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community when he returned to the flagship program last month. He had previously requested his release from WWE a few months back.

The former 205 Live star detailed the reason for his comeback, stating that he wants to win the United States Championship. However, he hasn't come close to his goal yet, as Theory has always got the better of him.

The former NXT star not only changed the match on RAW but he was also involved in a post-match beatdown that saw Veer humiliate Ali while Theory took a selfie. Eventually, Rey and Dominik Mysterio came out to make the save for Mustafa.

The Mysterios have their own score to settle with Veer after the Indian Origin star assaulted Dominik on RAW a few weeks back.

