Current champion discusses freaking out before their WWE ladder match

When you can't find the WWE RAW Women's Championship belt before entering the ring, there is definitely a sense of panic that can come about.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair revealed that she was "freaking out" before her ladder match against Bayley at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event due to the fact she could not find her championship belt.

While she was upset and unable to find the title, someone informed her that the championship belt was already hanging above the ring for her match with Bayley.

She went on to discuss the differences between working in the NXT WarGames match compared to the one on the main roster, and she mentioned that being on the face or heel side of things made a huge difference for her.

The full interview will be posted on Friday, so be on the lookout for more details surrounding it.

What will Bianca Belair be doing at WWE WrestleMania?

Belair has been the WWE RAW Women's Champion since defeating Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, and she seems ready to find a challenger for the title at this year's event.

There will be an Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event to determine who will advance to WrestleMania 39 to challenge for the title. The six women competing are the final four women in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and two women who qualified for this match.

Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross were the final four in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, while Carmella and Natalya were able to win qualifying bouts on RAW and SmackDown to be part of this match.

