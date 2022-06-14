Cheating"- Current champion displays her bruises after being assaulted by Becky Lynch

Dana Brooke recently took to Instagram to send a warning to Becky Lynch. The current 24/7 Champion also displayed the bruises on her face following a brutal assault from Big Time Becks on this week's RAW.

Lynch and Brooke competed in a 24/7 Championship rematch. However, the former RAW Women's Champion took out the champion even before the bell rang and smacked her head off the announcers' desk.

Brooke posted a close-up selfie on her Instagram story and put Lynch on notice for her actions.

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story here.

She wrote the following:

"@beckylynchWWE - cheating & you stomp my face in! You have no idea what's coming for you sister!"

Becky Lynch is still feuding against Asuka amidst her recent matches against Dana Brooke

Since returning to WWE, Asuka has had her sights set on Becky Lynch. The two women have been going back-and-forth for weeks and even challenged for the RAW Women's Championship recently.

At the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Lynch and Asuka challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match. However, The EST of WWE retained her title following a cheeky victory.

This week on RAW, Lynch and Asuka picked up where they previously left off. The Empress of Tomorrow ran down to the ring to help Dana Brooke as she took the fight to Lynch with lethal punches and kicks.

Asuka's intervention forced Big Time Becks to retreat.

WWE has also confirmed a singles match between the two arch-rivals for next week's RAW. The winner will qualify for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

So far, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan have qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

