Current champion displays Rhea Ripley's brutal scars after attacking her on RAW, The Nightmare responds

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently replied to Queen Zelina after the latter left a mark on Ripley's back by brutalizing her.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Ripley and Liv Morgan had a match against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Natalya's team eventually won the contest. After the match, Queen Zelina and Carmella entered the ring to take out all four superstars.

During the attack, The Nightmare was hit with a scepter by Zelina. Taking to Twitter, Queen Zelina posted a picture of Ripley's back and asked the latter how she was feeling. The Women's Tag Team Champion made an Orochimaru reference in the process.

“Hey Rhea Ripley, how’s the back? I’m not Orochimaru but I can sure leave a curse mark,” wrote Zelina.

Check out Queen Zelina's tweet below:

A furious Ripley replied to Queen Zelina using a GIF. The same GIF portrayed a fictional character named Satoru Gojo.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley shares her views on the Women's Tag Team Championship

The Nightmare recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast and shared her views on the Women's Tag Team Championship. The RAW Superstar mentioned that the Women's Tag Team Championship gets looked down upon too often.

Ripley added that tag team matches don't have a good position on the show, and they deserve to be included at WrestleMania. The former champion concluded by saying that she loves tag team wrestling and everything about it.

“It’s very important. The Women’s Tag Team Championships, they sort of get looked down upon by a lot of people, I see it on social media all the time. I get it, we don’t really get good positions on the show and a lot of matches are very very quick, so it’s important to put it on WrestleMania and remind everyone exactly what we can do and how much these titles do truly mean. I love the tag titles, I love tag wrestling, I love everything about it. We just have to remind everyone how much they love it as well. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Ripley. (H/T- Fightful)

Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their Tag Team Championship against Ripley & Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks & Naomi, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Pratik Singh