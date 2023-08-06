Current champion didn't even get an entrance at SummerSlam 2023 before the Battle Royal

LA Knight won the Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 after he last eliminated Sheamus - the man he beat on SmackDown yesterday. But what was notable was the fact that US Champion Austin Theory didn't even get an entrance.

Austin Theory has been criticized for having the most underwhelming United States Championship reign in a long time. While it isn't fully his fault, there has been practically nothing of note during his title reign.

It was made worse when he was announced as a battle royal entrant and didn't even get an entrance for the match. Instead, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and then Omos got entrances over him.

Dwayne Paul @dwaynepaul06 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1cAbMpK25n Austin theory… the LITERAL United States champion, didn’t even get an entrance.. but LA Knight, AJ styles, and OMOS did, oh Hunter

It might just sum up the state of his United States Championship reign and how fans feel about it. If even WWE doesn't want to give him an entrance at SummerSlam, what does it say about their perception of it?

Theory was eliminated from the SummerSlam 2023 Battle Royal by Santos Escobar, the man he defends his US title against next.

Escobar could be a favorite to dethrone Austin Theory after it was rumored that WWE is looking for a Latino babyface Champion. Will Escobar bring gold to LWO after SummerSlam?

