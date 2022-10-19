Current champion feels Bray Wyatt "doesn't need to be in the title picture" on WWE SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar has weighed in on the return of Bray Wyatt and his future on the blue brand.

The Eater of Worlds is adored by the WWE Universe. The audience has shown plenty of love for Wyatt's creative characters such as The Fiend and the Firefly Funhouse cast. Last week, Bray made his return to the company after 14 months of inactivity.

Many fans want Wyatt to immediately go after The Bloodline - most importantly Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

On her latest Youtube stream, Ronda Rousey weighed in on what she thinks Bray Wyatt should be doing after his return. Interestingly, the SmackDown Women's Champion doesn't seem to think The Eater of Worlds needs to go after The Bloodline so soon.

"I would have Bray do something else, not go for the title right away. He doesn't need to be in the title picture right now. He's like compelling enough on his own, he doesn't need that. He doesn't need that to be the stakes, you know what I mean?" (From 43:06 to 43:20)

It's an interesting take on Wyatt's character, as he became popular due to his sheer creativity and dedication to his craft rather than collecting world titles.

Triple H opens up about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

The King of Kings made several changes once he became the Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. Since then, Triple H has brought back several superstars who were released under the old management and brought a fresh perspective to the product.

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and Triple H didn't waste much time in bringing him back into the fold. Speaking to The Wrap, The Game explained how the team came up with Wyatt's return with the 'White Rabbit' teasers.

“We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at ‘Extreme Rules’ on Peacock.”

It will be interesting to see what the new management does with Wyatt and who will be the first superstar to go head-to-head against the Eater of Worlds.

