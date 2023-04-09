Current champion feels "dirty" seeing Liv Morgan with popular WWE star

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about Liv Morgan forming a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez.

After a successful singles run on SmackDown, where she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and the Women's title, Liv found a teammate in Raquel. The two women soon joined forces and became one of the most dominant tandems in the division.

The SmackDown Women's Champion spoke with Ring the Belle in an exclusive interview. She mentioned that she was disgusted with how close Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have grown over time. Rhea further mentioned that both Liv and Raquel were her former tag team partners, and somehow she felt responsible for bringing them together in the first place.

"Now she climbs Raquel and you know, I feel dirty. They're both my ex-tag team partners. I feel like I brought them together in a way, uugh." [From 2:21 - 2:30]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions

This week on the blue brand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez battled Natalya and Shotzi. Both tandems were part of the WrestleMania Women's Showcase tag team match last week.

All four women gave it their all in the ring during the matchup. However, it was the devastating Oblivion from Liv on Shotzi that helped her pick up the win for her team. The victory will serve as a huge confidence builder before Morgan and Rodriguez ready themselves for a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Lita and Becky Lynch on RAW.

The two stars recently spoke on SmackDown Lowdown and mentioned that they were not taking their opponents lightly. Liv stated that they would prove the naysayers wrong by becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Do you think Liv's team-up with Raquel will result in championship gold for the two stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

