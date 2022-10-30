Current champion feels Rey Mysterio is "running away from family issues" by being on SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently had some harsh words for Rey Mysterio ahead of their title clash next week.

Imperium cornered Rey backstage this week, and Gunther laid him out with a thunderous chop. The Ring General made it clear that a world of pain was awaiting the legend when the two meet for an Intercontinental Title bout next week on SmackDown.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Imperium during SmackDown Lowdown this week. Gunther stated that the former world champion was running away from family problems. He detailed that Mysterio may be a legend in the ring, but of late, he was just a sorry version of himself.

"Look you're right. Rey Mysterio is a legend of this sport. But the version of him I see right now disgusts me, it's despicable. I'm glad he's happy to be over here in SmackDown. He's having a good time and he wants to prove himself again but not on my expense. He's running away from family issues, that's again a difference. He is in this for himself, we are in this for the greater goods. We are Imperium and to us the mat is sacred." [0:33 - 1:15]

You can watch the full interview here:

Rey Mysterio and Gunther will lock horns next week

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line next week as The Ring General defends the title against the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Ever since he made his way to SmackDown, the former world champion has been performing with a chip on his shoulder. He won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the title a few weeks ago.

He even defeated Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser to send a message to Gunther that he was not intimidated by the group.

The former world champion was previously feuding with The Judgment Day but was left distraught when his son, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed him and Edge at Clash at the Castle. After several weeks of getting berated by his son, Mysterio decided to make the move to the blue brand.

The luchador will be raring to go against Gunther after Imperium manhandled him backstage this week.

Do you think Rey Mysterio can take down Gunther next week? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

