Current champion fights through pain to clinch title win at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Action for the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event kicked off with a huge championship match and featured superstars who you normally wouldn't expect in the pre-show. In a huge finish, a current champion had to fight through injury and pain to clinch a title win.

The WWE King & Queen of the Ring show opened with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The result was never in doubt.

However, Bianca Belair had to fight through her pre-existing knee injury to get the win, retaining the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Jade Cargill.

Belair's injury was capitalized on by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, but ultimately it was the powerhouse champions who ended up retaining the title in dominant fashion.

In case you missed it, Belair's previous knee injury was worsened on SmackDown last night during the Queen of the Ring semi-finals. The EST picked up Nia Jax for the KOD, but her knee buckled, giving Jax the win and entry to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament against Lyra Valkyria.

Retaining the Tag Team Titles will be a good consolation prize for Bianca Belair at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

