"She is out there with the greats of the past" - Current champion has high praise for Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest wrestlers of the current generation. Within the last few years, she has become one of WWE's premier stars of. Her accolades speak for themselves, as she has already built what some would call a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Everyone behind the scenes has great respect and support for Lynch, including current WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, The Celtic Warrior had the following to say about the former RAW Women's Champion.

"Becky to me is like a sister," said Sheamus. "She really is. I love her to bits. [I'm] super close to her. She went out there and she made herself. There is no doubt about it. She wasn't in the radar. She went out there every week, she tore it down and she made herself relevant despite the booking."

"The cream always rises to the top, and that's exactly what happened for her," Sheamus continued. "She went down there and was herself and did what she believed in. I think we're definitely missing her. She's a superstar. She's up there with her with the greats of the past and the greats of the future."

Sheamus praised Lynch's ability to deliver excellent performances, even when she had to deal with lackluster booking.

Sheamus on when Becky Lynch will be back

Last year, Becky Lynch had to relinquish her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka because she needed to take time off. Lynch later gave birth to her daughter in December.

Since then, there have been multiple teases and rumors surrounding Becky Lynch's return to WWE. Many fans initially expected her to come bacl at the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania. But The Man's absence from WWE continues.

In the same interview with Vibe and Wrestling, United States Champion Sheamus was asked if he had any information regarding Becky Lynch and when she'll be back in WWE.

"I don't know when she's gonna come back," Sheamus explained. "I'm not gonna ask her. It's none of my business to ask her that or what the plan is for the future but I think, going into live events with fans, we'd love to have her back."

"Again, I've no idea," Sheamus added. "I miss her and I know everybody else missed her too so everyone's excited if she does come back or when she does come back. That question can only be answered by her."

