Current Champion insults Nick Aldis for not putting him in a match at WrestleMania 40; eats his own words

Nick Aldis, just like his colleague Adam Pearce, is in a position of high pressure that involves big decision-making. A current champion was behind the SmackDown General Manager for not giving him a WrestleMania 40 match, only to eat his own words later.

This week on SmackDown, United States Champion Logan Paul was seen in Nick Aldis' office. He addressed his business partner KSI being RKO'd and WWE's historic partnership being ruined thanks to Randy Orton.

He then took a dig at the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for not making a match for him at WrestleMania 40:

That would all change soon enough on RAW when Randy Orton faced and defeated Grayson Waller. Logan Paul was at ringside and initiated a post-match attack involving Austin Theory.

Kevin Owens came for the save and almost got an RKO himself before hitting Theory with a Stunner-RKO combination along with Orton. Following this, Aldis would reveal to Logan Paul that his WrestleMania match is official as he will face Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship.

This will be Logan Paul's third match at WrestleMania and fourth consecutive outing. It will also mark the first time he competes in a Triple Threat match.

