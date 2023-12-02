Current champion issues open challenge ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout from the 37th annual Survivor Series event. The post-PLE shows usually mean new challengers and feuds, and it looks like tonight's episode will be no different.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last month. While the 28-year-old did not wrestle at Survivor Series, he has been anxious to find out who will be his first challenger.

WWE took to Instagram this evening and released the following clip of the YouTube star arriving backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for SmackDown. The celebrity superstar issued an open challenge to the locker room.

"Brooklyn, what's up! The U.S. Champ is in the building. I heard people want this belt... let's see who my challenger is tonight. Anyone, anytime, any place. Come get this smoke," he said.

It's believed that the WWE Universe will not have to wait until the Royal Rumble to see Paul make his first defense of the United States Championship. However, there is no word yet on when that match will take place.

Who do you think will be the first challenger for Logan Paul? Do you think the company made a bad move in giving Paul the title? Sound off in the comments below!

