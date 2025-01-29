Current champion lays out a challenge to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for upcoming WWE event

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:26 GMT
A-Town Down Under are former tag team champions (Image via WWE.com)
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory made another appearance on WWE NXT this week. They were involved in an in-ring segment during the show which turned physical.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions were at ringside last week on the black and silver brand. They were watching the NXT Championship match between Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe, which took place in the main event of the show. The Ruler was confronted by Trick Williams after the bout.

A-Town Down Under hosted an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect on NXT this week, and the current NXT Champion was their guest. The two parties took turns throwing shade at each other. Oba Femi boasted about being the champion and reminded the two stars that they never held the NXT Title when they were competing on the show.

Austin Theory told Femi that when the latter signed his NXT contract, he had already competed in multiple WrestleMania events. Oba Femi told the two heels that they are where they are right now because of their big mouths. The Ruler then laid out a challenge to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

He challenged one of them to face him at NXT Vengeance Day in two weeks, on February 15, and he said they would see which one was going to step up. Trick Williams came out and a brawl broke out.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी