Current champion loses for the first time in nearly 3 months on WWE show

WWE champions have been doing a phenomenal job with their titles in recent months. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins have been picking up victories to extend their reigns. However, a current champion lost for the first time in nearly three months on a WWE House Show.

Fans recently saw Austin Theory lose his United States Championship on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Rey Mysterio replaced an injured Santos Escobar in the championship match, and The Master of the 619 surprised everyone by ending Theory’s reign.

Meanwhile, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo took his first L during a WWE House Show in nearly three months. Stacks won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Tony D’Angelo from Gallus at the Great American Bash on July 30, 2023.

He competed in a Triple Threat Match against Drew Gulak and Luca Crusifino at an NXT House Show in Jacksonville, FL. Gulak won the match to make a statement. Luckily for Stacks, the Triple Threat contest was not for his Tag Title.

The last time Stacks suffered a loss was against Joe Gacy on the May 30, 2023, episode of NXT. He has been on the rise in the company alongside Tony D’Angelo. While many expected Stacks to betray his mentor, he has stuck by him through thick and thin.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo has proven himself in WWE NXT

Not only is Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo a good wrestler in the ring, but the 26-year-old has also shown that he can hold his own against some big names in the company. He started alongside Tony D’Angelo but has managed to build storylines by himself.

Stacks competed in a few matches and got into rivalries while D’Angelo was out with an injury in 2022. Earlier this year, WWE built a storyline in which D’Angelo was sent to jail, and Stacks continued to keep The D’Angelo Family alive on television all by himself.

The 26-year-old star seems to have a bright future in the company. He could get a similar treatment to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller if Triple H and Shawn Michaels see potential in him.

The creative team needs to ensure that they invest the right amount of time in the star so that he can showcase what he is capable of to the WWE Universe.

Do you see a bright future for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo? Sound off in the comments section below.

