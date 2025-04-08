Current champion makes a big mistake during title match on WWE RAW; huge brawl erupts

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The War Raiders defended the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day. There was chaos after the match, and several officials had to step in.

Kofi Kingston and Ivar started things off. The latter shoulder-tackled the former WWE Champion and a double tag was made. The New Day took turns stomping Erik in the corner. Erik took both of them down with a double clothesline and tagged Ivar, who bodyslammed Kofi Kingston and hit him with a crossbody before tagging Erik back in.

Erik entered the ring and powerslammed Kofi then tagged Ivar. The War Raiders slammed New Day on the mat and Erik slammed Ivar on Kofi Kingston. Ivar ran into Xavier Woods in the barricade and hit him with a senton in the ring. Another double tag was made, and Erik tossed Kofi before nailing Woods in the face with a knee.

The War Raiders hit Kofi Kingston with War Machine but Xavier Woods broke the pin. Woods then grabbed a chair while the referee was distracted and Ivar struck him with it. The ref called for the bell. Ivar realized the mistake he made but it was too late. However, they lost via disqualification but retained their title.

Following the match, Woods and Kingston attacked Erik and Ivar and tried to reinjure their already problematic necks. They drove Erik head-first into the steel chair and tried to attack Ivar as well before the authorities stepped in to save the day.

