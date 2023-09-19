Current champion makes bold statement about defending titles on all the WWE brands

A current champion in WWE recently made a bold statement about defending their Women's Tag Team Championship on all three brands of the company.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since her return, Green has been very entertaining and has gained popularity among fans.

Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship in July. Unfortunately, the latter tore an ACL and was forced out of action. Piper Niven later joined Chelsea as the other half of the tag-team champions. But, it was announced that she, too, was not medically clear to compete. However, Niven has returned and reunited with former Knockouts Champion on RAW.

Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea Green claimed that she and Niven are ready to defend their championship. Green said they are looking to face new challenges outside of WWE RAW. The duo won't shy away from traveling to NXT to find some competition. The former IMPACT Wrestling star also expressed that the Women's Tag Team Titles deserve to be defended at the premium live events.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" said Green.

The 32-year-old star added:

"We’ve seen time and time again us take on Katana and Kayden. Look, they’ve had their time. Let’s move on to the witchy girls, let’s move on to the purple hair little girl and Indi. Let’s move on to the NXT girls. We’ve got a team I’ve got my eyes on there that Twitter has blowing me up about. Let’s do a world tour with these tag team championships. That’s what they deserve. They deserve to go around the world. They deserve to be on pay-per-views. They deserve to be defended." [H/T: Fightful]

Chelsea Green is correct in her assessment. They need to defend the titles regularly to give those belts some credibility. She is ready for it, but is the WWE Creative Team ready, too?

The curse of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Since the introduction of these belts in 2018, misfortune has followed the women holding them. It all started with Sasha Banks and Naomi. With all the backstage stuff that happened during that time, the two eventually left the company.

Later, Liv Morgan won the championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, only to get injured and written off TV. Sonya Deville shared the same fate as she tore an ACL.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions seem to be directionless at this point in time. There is a lack of tag teams in the Women's division. Hopefully, Chelsea Green can walk her talk and change the scenario during this reign.

