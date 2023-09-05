Current champion makes public service announcement ahead of WWE Raw

Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, a current champion made a public service announcement to inspire her fans.

Piper Niven forced herself to become a champion after taking the vacant half of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Niven and Chelsea Green were successful in their first match as a team, defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter a couple of weeks ago on Raw.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 32-year-old superstar sent a message to her followers about how it's okay to not be a nice girl.

"PSA. You do not have to be a nice girl. Please read that again. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A NICE GIRL. You do not exist to make others comfortable. If people are mean to you, you are allowed to be angry, you are allowed to be upset. Good/nice girl conditioning is OUT," Niven wrote.

Piper Niven showed her mean streak when she attacked Katana Chance several weeks ago in front of Adam Pearce. Chelsea Green had no chance to find her preferred partner after Niven declared herself as one-half of the tag team champs.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green cleansed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

After officially becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and successfully winning their first match as a team, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green prioritized the cleansing of the titles.

The Women's Tag Team titles appear to be cursed due to the long list of injuries former champions have suffered over the past year. Niven used a variety of colognes, scents, sprays, and oils to clean the belts and possibly remove the alleged curse on them.

It will be interesting to see if what the current champs did will work or not. However, they are a refreshing team with the potential to elevate the titles if they can hold them long enough.

