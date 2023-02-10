Current champion makes WWE history charts with lengthy title reign

WWE has had many lengthy championship reigns throughout its history and one champion continues to climb up the ranks.

The company took to its official Instagram page today and posted the five longest Intercontinental Championship reigns in the 21st century. According to the list, current champion Gunther has officially passed Shelton Benjamin to become the longest-reigning IC Champion in the 21st century.

Gunther's reign is now at 245 days and has moved to the eighth-longest reign of all time. Next on the list is The Rock, who was recognized as champion for 265 days. Gunther has been WWE Intercontinental Champion since the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Ricochet to win the belt.

What will Gunther be doing heading into WWE WrestleMania 39?

Gunther has been dominating all challengers on the SmackDown brand thus far, and there are a few different directions that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H can go in terms of the champion.

Gunther has been not-so-subtly hinting that he wants to face off against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39. He even posted a video of the two facing off against one another in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

However, this could be heading in a totally different direction as well, with Sheamus and Gunther squaring off once again in a rematch of their Intercontinental Championship clash at last year's Clash at the Castle.

There has also been talk of adding Drew McIntyre to a potential championship match at The Showcase of the Immortals and turning it into a triple threat match, which might put it higher on the card than most IC title matches have been in recent history.

Whichever way it falls, Gunther's dominance as champion cannot be questioned.

Who would you like to see dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes