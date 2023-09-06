Current champion mocks Dominik Mysterio after controversial finish at WWE show

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes has mocked Dominik Mysterio after the latest episode of NXT.

Mysterio had a run-in with the NXT Champion during this week's episode. He tried to relate with Hayes about how tough it was to be a champion. He added that while Hayes had to wait till next week to find out his next challenger, Dom would be able to know his opponent later that night.

Mysterio was announced last week as the Special Guest Referee for the number one contender's match between Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee. After the back-and-forth action, the bout ended controversially as Ali picked up the victory after a fast pin count by Mysterio.

After the WWE show, Hayes reacted to his conversation with Mysterio earlier and mocked him.

Dominik Mysterio is set to face Mustafa Ali for the North American Championship at No Mercy. On the other hand, Hayes will defend his NXT Title against the winner of next week's number one contender's match between Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee.

It will be interesting to see if these interactions between the two champions lead to a feud.

What did you make of the Carmelo Hayes-Dominik Mysterio segment? Let us know in the comments.

