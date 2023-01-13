Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has expressed interest in facing some of the biggest stars in WWE, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

The Ring General is one of the most dominant superstars in the company right now, and he consistently puts on stellar matches every time he steps into the squared circle. He has collided with top stars such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Ricochet, but there are still plenty of names that he would like to compete against.

During a recent interview with My San Antonio, Gunther was asked who he would like to face in WWE, and he mentioned a few popular names, including Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

“I think there's a big selection to be honest. Some of the best wrestlers in the worlds are in WWE. I'm really bad at naming dream matches, but I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match."

The Ring General continued:

"Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great. Roman, obviously is there. Drew McIntyre is a match that I think could be very exciting for our audience. So, I think we have a lot of really good scenarios and possible matchups, exciting matchups for our fans."

Gunther on competing at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated wrestling events of the year and is set to take place in a few weeks. It will feature two traditional 30 men's and women's over-the-top-rope elimination matches.

When asked if he would like to compete in the match or defend his Intercontinental Title at the event, Gunther stated that he wants to do both.

"Ideally, I do both, right? So, let's see what it’s going to be," he said.

The Ring General will put his gold on the line against Braun Strowman on this week's SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see who will emerge victorious and if they'll be a new champion.

