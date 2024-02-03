Current champion 'officially' breaks friendship with top WWE star on Twitter

A current WWE Superstar has announced that she is no longer friends with a top name after the events of WWE SmackDown tonight.

On the blue brand earlier today, Bayley was attacked by Damage CTRL but somehow managed to fend off the villains. She immediately announced that she would be facing IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Bayley is no longer with Damage CTRL judging by tonight's events. IYO took to Twitter shortly after and announced that she isn't Bayley's friend anymore.

"We are officially no longer friends. #WrestleMania #DamageCTRL."

Expand Tweet

Bayley has been receiving massive pops consistently for a long time now. She won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match last week. She also created a new record for the longest time spent in a women's Rumble match.

Fans had been hoping to see Bayley turn babyface for a while now, and it has finally happened. At 'Mania, Bayley will have the opportunity to become the new WWE Women's Champion if she manages to beat IYO SKY. With Damage CTRL possibly at ringside, it certainly won't be an easy task for Bayley to come out victorious.

What do you think of Damage CTRL's attack on Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.