Current champion opens up about his relationship with WWE legend Booker T

Current NXT Champion Trick Williams has commented on his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He had nothing but good things to say about the five-time WCW Champion and even described him as one of his favorites growing up.

Booker serves as a commentator for WWE's developmental brand, NXT. He is known for doing ad-libs during William's entrances. During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Trick Williams was asked about his relationship with Booker T.

The 30-year-old star stated that he interacts with the wrestling legend every week and receives a lot of advice. He added that Booker was very helpful and gave him a shout-out.

"Man, the cool thing about it is like everything you see on TV, that is our true relationship. Like I really pull up to him most Tuesdays and I just listen to him, let him talk, drop knowledge, like you talking to your uncle on the porch. He just give you stories, he give you wisdom. And it's funny because a lot of people say you don't want to meet your heroes because Booker T was one of my favorites growing up. Of course, I mean it's Booker," said Trick.

He continued:

"So it's just cool to say he is exactly how you would want him to be. Like he's helpful. I mean, he wants to see you succeed. And that's not just me. That's a lot of people in the locker room that he's the same way with. So shout out to Booker T man. That's my uncle Book. We always going to be here. Oh, yeah, man." [1:09:07-1:09:54]

Trick Williams wants a match against Booker T

The WCW legend made his WWE in-ring return during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at #21 but didn't win the match, as Gunther eliminated him in 42 seconds.

During the interview, Trick Williams said he wanted to share the ring with Booker T.

"I already asked Booker can we ride it one time? He can still go, man. He's in the gym all the time. Like he, he doesn't slow down one bit. But, you know, it's up to him. It's up to him," said Trick. [1:15:32-1:16:0]

Trick Williams is set to defend his NXT Championship against Ethan Page at Battleground this Sunday.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

