Current champion paid unique tribute to The Rock in extremely awkward spot during WWE SmackDown

The Rock is one of the all-time greats despite his relatively short tenure with WWE as a full-time star. One of the things he became known for, apart from his scathing promos and unmatched charisma, was his hilarious and overdramatic selling. A current champion paid a unique tribute to that on SmackDown this week.

The main event of the 20th October episode of SmackDown saw WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defend her title against Charlotte Flair. IYO retained her title, thanks to Damage CTRL's constant interference and distractions.

One of the spots saw SKY hilariously sell Charlotte's move almost exactly how The Rock used to sell the Stone Cold Stunner:

Expand Tweet

As fans may know well, The Rock's selling of the stunner is the stuff of legends. He would always notably flop to the ground on his head, and be stiff for a second, and then normally bounce back on the ropes.

It was a step too far, but is remembered for the humorous nature of it. IYO SKY, despite being one of the best in-ring performers in the world regardless of gender, seemed to pay a rather unique tribute to him by doing this.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Damage CTRL launched an attack on Charlotte Flair, only for The Queen to be saved by the returning Bianca Belair.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches