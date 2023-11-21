Current Champion was present at ringside for Becky Lynch’s match on RAW

A current champion was present at ringside for Becky Lynch's match against Xia Li tonight on WWE RAW.

Lyra Valkyria shocked the world a couple of weeks ago when she defeated Becky Lynch to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Since then, she has vowed to be a fighting champion like Lynch.

However, she is already facing a tough opponent so soon into her title reign as Xia Li stepped up to challenge her. Xia had her eyes set on the NXT Women's Championship since Lynch held the title. Now, finally, Li was getting her match against Lyra, which is set to take place this week on NXT.

Tonight, The Man was set to go one-on-one with the Chinese Superstar. However, Lyra Valkyria was present at ringside to scout her challenger. She didn't get involved and watched as Xia Li brought the fight to Lynch. Becky was able to pick up the win after a Manhandle slam.

With this loss, it remains to be seen how confident Xia Li will be feeling heading into her title match against Lyra Valkyria this week on NXT.

Who do you think will win this week on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

