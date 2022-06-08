"ALL MIGHTY" - Current champion puts Bobby Lashley on notice after confronting him on RAW

Following Bobby Lashley and Theory's confrontation on this week's episode of RAW, the WWE United States Champion sent a warning to The All Mighty via Twitter.

This past Monday on RAW, Lashley demanded a shot at the WWE United States Championship. However, Theory claimed that the former didn't deserve an opportunity.

Taking to Twitter, Theory put Lashley on notice as he sent him a message. The United States Champion wrote:

"ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY"

Check out Theory's tweet below:

Theory @_Theory1 ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY 😤 https://t.co/o6oX3aQUT1

At Hell in a Cell, Lashley defeated Omos and his former associate, MVP, in a Handicap Match. This past Monday, the former WWE Champion addressed his big win before being interrupted by Theory. The segment ended with Lashley kicking the champion out of the ring after the two men went back and forth on the mic.

Lashley also made his intentions known in regards to challenging for the WWE Championship in the future. But it looks like creative might have him challenge for the United States Championship first.

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Theory's message for Bobby Lashley

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions in response to Theory's tweet. Taking to Twitter, some fans admitted that it was great to see a young superstar hold a championship.

Whereas, some praised the attire Theory was sporting and wanted it to be added to the WWE 2K22 game. Check out a few of the responses below:

ralfikhcles @ralfikh13 @_Theory1 So rare we c young wrestler as champ these day. Glad wwe give Theory this oppurtinity. Create new star. Next Liv Morgan. Long overdue. @_Theory1 So rare we c young wrestler as champ these day. Glad wwe give Theory this oppurtinity. Create new star. Next Liv Morgan. Long overdue.

Meanwhile, some fans took shots at the United States Champion and even questioned if he could beat Bobby Lashley without any interference.

Blaine Meller @blaine_meller @_Theory1 One of the greatest athletic specimens in wrestling today… Oh yeah, theory is in the picture too. @_Theory1 One of the greatest athletic specimens in wrestling today… Oh yeah, theory is in the picture too.

David Weissman @davidmweissman @_Theory1 Do you have the guts to face Bobby Lashley without any interference? @_Theory1 Do you have the guts to face Bobby Lashley without any interference?

Theory is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Ali at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The 24-year-old won the United States Championship by initially defeating former champion Finn Balor. Since then, he has put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes and was able to retain it via disqualification.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far