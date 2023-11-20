Current champion puts Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on notice, teasing two dream WWE matches

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been two of WWE's most prominent superstars over the last decade. In a recent interview, Gunther confirmed he has aspirations of facing both men.

The Intercontinental Champion previously went head-to-head with Rollins on the November 8, 2019, episode of RAW. However, the four-minute bout turned into an eight-man tag team match. He also shared the ring with Reigns in a five-on-five-on-five elimination contest at Survivor Series 2019, but they have never gone one-on-one.

Gunther said on Under the Ring that he hopes to feud with Reigns and Rollins once his Intercontinental Championship reign ends:

"There's room to grow, and whenever the time comes that I lose that title, and that time will come because nothing lasts forever, that's [facing Reigns and Rollins] obviously the next logical step. I feel like there's a lot of room to grow into." [6:07 – 6:19]

Gunther recently broke The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time. On November 25, he will defend the title against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Gunther compares Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins currently hold WWE's top two male singles titles.

Gunther believes he would have better chemistry with Rollins, but he also looks forward to crossing paths with The Tribal Chief one day:

"Those two guys, I think it's very different. I feel like style-wise a match with Seth would match better with me, but also I think being in the ring with Roman are completely new challenges. I think I am more similar to Roman than I am to Seth as a wrestler, but both would be fantastic match-ups and a challenge I would be happy to take on." [6:21 – 6:51]

Gunther is currently assigned to the RAW brand alongside Rollins. Realistically, to face Reigns in the near future, he would need to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match or move to SmackDown.

