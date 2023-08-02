Current champion reacts to being left off this week's episode of WWE RAW

A reigning champion in WWE has taken to social media to react after being left off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Two weeks ago, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Since forming a team earlier in the year, Chelsea and Sonya have become an integral fixture of the Women's tag team division and have been a regular feature on the red brand. However, despite winning the titles only two weeks ago, the champions were not featured on this week's episode of RAW.

Chelsea Green took to her Instagram to react, stating that WWE's premier show is not the same without her.

"I refuse to believe there is a @wwe RAW that exists without me," she said.

Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first championship in WWE

Since returning to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the start of the year, Chelsea Green has become one of the most entertaining performers in the company. Her interactions with Adam Pearce have been particularly fun to watch.

Just seven months after her return, Green won her first championship in the company when she captured the Women's Tag Team titles alongside Sonya Deville.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Chelsea Green reflected on winning her first title in the world's biggest wrestling promotion, stating that it was the perfect time and place.

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. (H/T F4Wonline)

You can watch the full interview below:

Do you think Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville should be on RAW every week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

