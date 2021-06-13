"Shayna and Nia didn't know what to do with me" - Current Champion recalls controversial match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax [Exclusive]

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, on an episode of NXT in March.

The match is remembered for its controversial ending. Raquel Gonzalez was tagged in towards the end of the match but the referee got knocked out. Chaos ensued as Shayna Baszler swiftly locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Dakota Kai.

Adam Pearce promptly ran out with another official who called for the bell after seeing that Dakota had passed out to the submission hold. However, Raquel Gonzalez was the legal participant and thus they technically never lost the match.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Raquel Gonzalez recalled the encounter against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and her thoughts leading into the match:

"Dakota and I walked into that match feeling the most confident that we have ever felt" Raquel Gonzalez added, "We were gelling together and then we also felt like we had a little bit of the upper hand. I've personally never stepped into the ring with Nia but I was very excited about the new experience and ready to take on anything that she was gonna throw at me."

"Dakota obviously knows Shayna very well from their history together. I think that was something that helped us a little bit because Shayna and Nia didn't know what to do with me." Gonzalez continued, "But Dakota and I had a little bit of an advantage knowing what to do with Shayna and a little bit of an idea with Nia as well, because Dakota did work with both of them. So we went in with full confidence in that match. The outcome is what it is, but I'm looking forward to the day that we get a rematch against both of them"

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax ended up losing the Women's Tag Team Title two months later

On an episode of SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax went head to head against the team of Natalya and Tamina with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line.

The match seemed to be in the favor of Shayna and Nia but after Reginald was ejected from ringside, the tide began to turn. Natalya and Tamina ended up picking up the win and thus became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The two teams had a Championship rematch on the following episode of RAW, but Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were unable to recapture the titles.

