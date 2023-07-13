Current champion relinquishes title to challenge for another at upcoming major wrestling show; left it in the ring

When a wrestler relinquishes a title they are holding just so they can go after another championship, you know things are going down at the wrestling event. EC3 means business, as he relinquished his NWA National title so that he could go after Tyrus.

EC3 debuted in NWA in 2022 at the promotion's 74th Anniversary show. He defeated Cyon on April 7, 2023, to become the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion. He has since defended his title multiple times, including most recently against Silas Mason on the July 11 episode of NWA Powerrr.

After defending his title, though, he held it up and dropped it on the ground before walking away from the ring. EC3 left the title where it had fallen.

It was confirmed by announcer Joe Galli that he was relinquishing his championship. He was doing this to challenge the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion — Tyrus.

The title match is going to take place at the NWA 75 wrestling event. The match was made official soon after EC3 relinquished his belt.

The two wrestlers are far from strangers. The former WWE Superstars have wrestled multiple times in the past, and their rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling is well known. They also wrestled in FCW, the former WWE developmental territory.

Do you think Tyrus' reign as champion is finally coming to an end? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

