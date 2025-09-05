Current Champion Reveals What Shawn Michaels Told Her Before Recent Title Win

A top star recently won a major title. She revealed what Shawn Michaels told her before her title win.

Ad

After Dana Brooke was released from her WWE contract in 2023, she moved to TNA Wrestling and rebranded herself as Ash By Elegance. Since then, she has established herself as a top star in the women's division and has had incredible matches for the company. At NXT Heatwave 2025, Ash By Elegance competed in a triple threat match for the TNA Knockouts World Title. After a hard-fought contest, she was able to win the title from Jacy Jayne.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Ash By Elegance revealed that she spoke to Shawn Michaels a week before her title win, and HBK recalled that he previously told her she would be back in WWE. She also noted how his words meant everything to her.

“Yes. Actually, the week prior to my title victory, we had the six woman [tag match]. I’m going to get emotional. He looked at me, I was sitting, and he goes, ‘See, I told you it wouldn’t be long until you’re back.’ And it meant everything. I was like, ‘Man, you were right.’ He was just always so supportive. He told me before I went out there because I was nervous at Heatwave,” she explained. “There’s just so many emotions and I was so nervous."

Ad

Ash By Elegance also added that moments before she could go out for her match, Michaels asked her to relax and soak it in.

“Shawn looks at me and he’s like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ He goes, ‘Relax,’ and he gives me a hug. He goes, ‘Just smile. Soak it in.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, alright.’ [H/T WrestleZone]

Ad

Ad

Ash By Elegance Also Revealed What She Asked Shawn Michaels After Her Title Win

NXT Heatwave was a big night for Ash By Elegance as it was her first major title win on WWE TV. Therefore, it was a special night for the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

During the same interview, the former Dana Brooke revealed that she asked for a picture with Shawn Michaels after her win.

Ad

"So, when I came back, he gave me a hug and I was like, ‘Hey, can I have my Shawn Michaels picture with the point and stuff?’ So it was just such a full circle moment. My personal concierge was star struck when he had met Shawn. And those words from Shawn, I’ll never forget them ever.” [H/T WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see whether Ash By Elegance will make more appearances in NXT in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More