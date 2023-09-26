Current champion reveals that they will not be part of WWE RAW this week

A current champion won't be on WWE RAW tonight in Ontario, California. Chelsea Green recently revealed that she was given a day off on Monday and won't be part of the red brand's show at the Toyota Arena.

During last week's episode of RAW, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took on the newly-formed team Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. It was a back-and-forth match before Nia Jax suddenly appeared and attacked everyone.

Jax laid out all four stars, pushing Niven onto the steel steps. She hit the Samoan Drop and a senton on Stark before hitting a hip attack on Green and finished it off by landing a Banzai Drop on Baszler.

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter(X) and confirmed that she might not be on tonight's episode of RAW. Green didn't explain why she was given a rare day off but blamed Adam Pearce for his booking decision, but it could be due to an injury. She seemingly popped a hematoma on her elbow last week and might not be cleared for action.

"Join me for a RARE Monday off… You may not be seeing me tonight on @WWE but you can get all the Champ Chels content right here! #WWERaw PS. Surely @ScrapDaddyAP had something to do with this booking decision. #JusticeForChelsea," Green wrote.

Nia Jax also attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez a couple of weeks ago during their title match on RAW. Both were not seen last week, with Ripley having a bruised rib. It could be the same thing this week for those attacked by The Annihilator.

