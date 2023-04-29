Current Champion's 391-Day reign comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Draft got underway this week on WWE SmackDown and one of the biggest shocks of the first round saw Bianca Belair moved over to the blue brand.

The EST of WWE currently resides on RAW and is the Women's Champion for the brand, a title that she won back at WrestleMania 38 when she overcame Becky Lynch.

Lynch was interestingly RAW's response to losing Bianca Belair, who now seemingly becomes the SmackDown Champion. The title is currently held by Rhea Ripley, who is likely to be drafted on Monday Night.

Bianca sent the following video after her draft pick was announced where she noted that she was excited to now be WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

The WWE Universe were pushing for Bianca Belair to break Becky Lynch's reign record, but it appears that instead she will now start a new reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Triple H noted that these moves will not be official until after Backlash, which means that Belair could still lose her title to Iyo Sky as part of the show, whilst Rhea is up against Zelina Vega.

WWE will have to officially announce the future of these Championships after Ripley is drafted on RAW.

