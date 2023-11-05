Current champion's undefeated run comes to an end at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel has been full of twists and turns so far, with most notable moments being Kairi Sane's return to the company and Logan Paul's title win. However, in another interesting turn of events, a former champion's undefeated run came to an end at the ongoing premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The name in question is Damian Priest, who took on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. While the American Nightmare entered the match with an injured ankle, he was still able to come out on top after hitting multiple Cross-Rhodes.

This was also Priest's first singles loss on TV programming in nearly five months. Coincidentally, The Archer of Infamy's last defeat in one-on-one competition came against Cody Rhodes as well. While the Judgment Day members and JD McDonagh tried to assist their fellow stablemates, they were taken out by Jey Uso.

Damian Priest had a night to forget at WWE Crown Jewel as earlier on in the show, he failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. The Punishment was stopped in his tracks by Sami Zayn, who stole the briefcase and ran away.

