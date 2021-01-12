Current Champion says he made Bray Wyatt laugh without even trying

WWE Superstar R-Truth shared an amusing backstage memory involving Bray Wyatt, in his latest interview with Sports Illustrated.

R-Truth had a lot to talk about while discussing his career as a wrestler so far, in a heart-to-heart with SI's Justin Barrasso. Truth talked in detail about his ability to make anyone laugh, and recalled a funny backstage incident from the time when he was working with fellow Superstar Bray Wyatt.

"I can really make them laugh. I was doing something with Bray [Wyatt] one time, and Bray said, 'It's going to be hard because Truth's going to make me laugh.' So I said, 'Don't worry, I won't do anything to make you laugh.' And Bray said, 'Just saying that made me laugh.' My youngest is just like that. She has that ability to connect and make people laugh without even saying a word."

"I'm so thankful for my family. They are my energy source. They push me to be a better wrestler, a better rapper and a better person. When they're safe and good, I can go out there and be great."

Bray Wyatt isn't the only one R-Truth made laugh with his hilarious antics

R-Truth is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era. He has been a mainstay in WWE for more than a decade at this point, with his peak run coming in 2019 during the first few months of the WWE 24/7 title's existence. Truth has made Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler break character on WWE TV and is possibly the most hilarious act in the company.

Bray Wyatt is currently donning the persona of The Fiend, one of the most terrifying entities the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. He has worked with R-Truth in singles action on various occasions in a WWE ring and has always come out on top. It's quite amusing to find out that while Bray Wyatt was destroying Truth in the squared circle every time they met, he was laughing his heart out during his interactions with Truth in a backstage capacity.