Current champion secures important win ahead of title defense at WWE Payback

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Mysterio became the United States Champion after he defeated Austin Theory a few weeks ago. He had replaced his fellow LWO stablemate Santos Escobar in the championship match after the latter was injured before the bout. Mysterio's match against Waller was made official last week after Waller tried to cause tension among the members of the LWO during a segment of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Mysterio and Waller battled one another in the opening match of the night. The match saw back-and-forth action from both men. When it seemed that the Hall of Famer was set to hit the 619, Theory came out to cause distraction. He was later attacked by Escobar. In the closing stages of the match, Mysterio was able to execute his signature 619 on the Aussie and secured the win after hitting the splash.

Mysterio is set to defend his United States Championship against Theory at WWE Payback. Theory earned the opportunity after defeating LA Knight last week. It will be interesting to see if he is able to regain the title.

Who do you think is going to out on top at WWE Payback? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?