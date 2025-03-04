Current champion seemingly injured during title defense on WWE RAW

A current champion defended her title tonight on WWE RAW. She seemingly suffered an injury during the match.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria has made a name for herself. She made it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Although she didn't win the contest, she eventually became the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Since winning the title, she made her first defense last week against Dakota Kai. After winning that match, she was ambushed by Ivy Nile, who had been in pursuit of her first title in the WWE under the orders of Chad Gable. Hence, a title match was set up for tonight.

Ad

Trending

Both women put on a stellar contest on RAW tonight. However, Ivy kept targeting Lyra's left leg during the match, making it hard for her to stand. Despite this, Lyra hit the Nightwing on Ivy to pick up the win and retain her title. However, the champ looked hurt after the match, struggling to stand.

Expand Tweet

Fans will be hoping that Lyra Valkyria is fine after the hard-fought title defense tonight on RAW. It will be interesting to see who will challenge her next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.