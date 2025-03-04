  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Current champion seemingly injured during title defense on WWE RAW

Current champion seemingly injured during title defense on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:25 GMT
RAW arena
This champion is popular among the fans (Image source: Bayley and IYO SKY's X accounts)

A current champion defended her title tonight on WWE RAW. She seemingly suffered an injury during the match.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria has made a name for herself. She made it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Although she didn't win the contest, she eventually became the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Since winning the title, she made her first defense last week against Dakota Kai. After winning that match, she was ambushed by Ivy Nile, who had been in pursuit of her first title in the WWE under the orders of Chad Gable. Hence, a title match was set up for tonight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both women put on a stellar contest on RAW tonight. However, Ivy kept targeting Lyra's left leg during the match, making it hard for her to stand. Despite this, Lyra hit the Nightwing on Ivy to pick up the win and retain her title. However, the champ looked hurt after the match, struggling to stand.

Fans will be hoping that Lyra Valkyria is fine after the hard-fought title defense tonight on RAW. It will be interesting to see who will challenge her next.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी