Current champion sends a four-word message following her first appearance on WWE SmackDown

A top champion had a message for the fans after making her first appearance on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown took place in Orlando, Florida which is where the Performance Center is situated. As a result, several NXT Superstars made an appearance on the show.

NXT stars like Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Tony D'Angelo, Wes Lee, and Dragon Lee also made an appearance. Among the list of NXT attendees was NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton who was shown at ringside during the show.

Following the conclusion of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"Tiffy time on smackdown."

Screengrab of Tiffany Stratton's first SmackDown appearance

Although NXT talent was shown on TV, they weren't used for the show like how Carmelo Hayes was used a few weeks ago on RAW. A lot of main roster stars have been making trips to NXT in recent weeks. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the NXT Superstars will also make more appearances on the main roster.

