"Nothing but respect" - Dana Brooke breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch after defeating her on RAW

Dana Brooke sent a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch after sharing the ring with her on this week's episode of RAW.

At the recently concluded Hell in a Cell show, Big Time Becks was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the RAW Women's Championship. In the aftermath of the premium live event, the Irishwoman set her sights on the 24/7 Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke, who was victorious over Lynch, recalled the early stages of her career when she was part of Dusty Rhodes' promo classes. She noted that a win over the former RAW Women's Champion was a major boost in confidence. Brooke wrote:

NEVER say NEVER!!!- I started my career w/ Big Time @beckylynchwwe , watching her from training days, in Dusty Rhodes promo classes, to NXT, & now for years at the TOP of the woman’s division!!! Nothing but respect… but I LOVED THAT FEELING of being in the ring w/ her & also defeating her, what a boost of confidence!!! Haters gunna hate, but I’ve had it in me from the start, NEVER COUNT ME OUT!! Dana Does it 24/7!!!!

Check out Dana Brooke's message on Instagram below:

On RAW, Big Time Becks came agonizingly close to winning the 24/7 Championship. However, a little assist from Asuka led to Brooke getting the rollup pinfall on Lynch and retaining her title in the process.

Becky Lynch made a surprise change to her Twitter handle after losing to Dana Brooke

Becky Lynch has had a torrid time in the last 24 hours. Not only was she unable to win the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, but she was also unsuccessful in capturing the 24/7 Championship on RAW.

Following the loss, Lynch made a few notable changes to her Twitter profile. Her display picture on the app features a black image, and the same goes for her Twitter header.

Interestingly enough, her Twitter bio simply reads as 'unknown,' and her location reads as 'void'. Lynch seems to be going through a rough time after suffering two big losses on back-to-back nights. We can only hope she bounces back stronger.

