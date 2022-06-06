"Let me know" - The Rock sends an interesting offer to a current champion, WWE Superstar responds

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has sent a message to The Rock after receiving an interesting offer from him.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Ricochet expressed his interest in the upcoming trailer for DC Comics' Black Adam. Responding to the SmackDown Superstar, The Rock asked Ricochet if he needed any gear from Project Rock. He also praised the Intercontinental Champion, writing:

Appreciate U my brother. Keep kicking a** and raising the bar Let me know if you new @ProjectRock gear. I got U!

You can check out The Rock's tweet at this link.

Ricochet then replied to the 10-time WWE Champion by tweeting out the following:

@TheRock @ProjectRock That meants everything.

Check out Ricochet's tweet below:

The WWE Universe's reaction to The Rock and Ricochet's interaction on Twitter

Story continues below ad

The WWE Universe seemed impressed following The Rock's interaction with Ricochet on Twitter.

One fan claimed that The Great One is capable of noticing greatness in others. Here are a few reactions from the WWE Universe:

Story continues below ad

While responding to the former WWE Champion's tweet, one fan asked for a match between him and Ricochet:

Story continues below ad

Whereas another asked the Attitude Era icon to return to WWE:

A former WWE United States Champion, Ricochet is currently enjoying his second run with a title on the WWE main roster. The 33-year-old won the Intercontinental Championship by beating Sami Zayn earlier in the year.

Since then, he has successfully defended the title against Angel, Humberto, Shanky, and former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

Story continues below ad

However, in recent weeks, Ricochet has engaged himself in a feud against Gunther. Since moving up to the main roster, the Austrian has run through most of his opponents.

Next week on WWE SmackDown, the former NXT United Kingdom Champion will finally get his chance to compete for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet will have to defend his title against one of his most intimidating opponents ever.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far