Current champion sends uncertain message after being handed a new partner on WWE RAW

A current champion posted an uncertain three-word reaction to having a new partner on WWE Raw.

Chelsea Green was supposed to hold auditions via what she called ChelseaGotTalent, to find a new tag team partner. This was after Sonya Deville was ruled out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on her injured knee.

Green got the surprise of the night on Monday when Piper Niven introduced herself as the new one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Niven was adamant in front of Adam Pearce after attacking Kayden Carter, who was confronting The Karen of WWE, along with Katana Chance.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Green had an uncertain message about her unlikely team-up with Niven.

"I… can’t… wait…," Green wrote.

WWE has already acknowledged Piper Niven as Chelsea Green's new partner on their website. The duo is now officially the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green provides an update on Sonya Deville's injury and possible WWE return

In an interview with Witty Whittier, Chelsea Green provided an update on Sonya Deville, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL on her left knee. Green revealed that Deville is already on the mend, and that they communicate on a regular basis.

"Well, she's doing amazing," Green said. "I mean, as you guys know, she's a very, very strong woman. So, she had surgery the other day, and she is already on the mend, already in therapy. And we are communicating every day because that's what true Tag Team Champions do. They stay in touch, they support each other, and when she comes back, I'm ready to have her by my side again."

Deville will likely be out for around six to nine months. That means she's probably out for the rest of the year. As for Green, her reign as Women's Tag Team Champion continues with Piper Niven.

