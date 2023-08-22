Current Champion sends a vicious message following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther sent a message following his defeat against Chad Gable on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Ring General is a few weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. Gunther defended his title against the Master of the Alpha Academy this week. Gable earned the opportunity by winning a number one contender's Fatal Four Way match a few weeks back.

The duo engaged in a hard-fought encounter. In the closing stages of the matches, Gunther threw Gable over the top rope and then proceeded to chop him against the barrier.

Gable, however, was able to push the Imperium leader against the post and then suplexed him over the barrier into the timekeeper's area. Gable made it into the ring as he was able to secure the win via count-out.

Following the bout, Gunther took to Twitter to send out an angry emoji regarding the finish of the match.

Gunther retained his title despite the loss, as the title doesn't change hands in case of a count-out. However, the bout saw the dominant star's undefeated streak come to a crushing halt. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

