Current champion shares process to remove curse seemingly attached to WWE title belts

Some people believe that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are cursed due to multiple holders getting injured in the past year. To counter the alleged curse, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green cleansed their championship belts.

Green was looking for a new tag team partner last week when Sonya Deville had to undergo surgery on her left knee. She was supposed to hold Chelsea's Got Talent auditions, but Niven came in and declared herself as Green's new partner.

After successfully winning their first match as a team on Monday, Niven and Green did a lot of things to their titles to remove the rumored curse on them. They used various colognes, scents, sprays, and oils to clean the belts.

Expand Tweet

However, Piper Niven didn't stop there and had to go the extra mile to ensure that the curse on the WWE Women's Tag Team titles will be lifted.

"That's not even the half of it, the video was the express version, I went all the way all the way on mine," Niven wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE has officially recognized Piper Niven as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She will continue Sonya Deville's reign as champion while Chelsea Green won't be recognized as a two-time tag team champion.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship curse

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles might be cursed due to the long list of misfortune their holders have suffered over the past year. Aliyah suffered from a shoulder sprain and elevated first rib, while Dakota Kai recently underwent knee surgery.

Liv Morgan is also currently out with a shoulder injury, followed by Sonya Deville's torn ACL. Storylines are not part of the curse, but it should be noted that Becky Lynch was betrayed by Trish Stratus and Shayna Baszler attacked Ronda Rousey when they were holding the titles.

With all the things Piper Niven and Chelsea Green did to the titles, the curse should be lifted. It would also help if the champions are booked better, with their win on Monday a great start.

Do you think the Women's Tag Team titles are cursed? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot