  Current champion shockingly gets pinned on WWE SmackDown; new challengers seemingly revealed

Current champion shockingly gets pinned on WWE SmackDown; new challengers seemingly revealed

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 10, 2025 04:07 GMT
This was unexpected (Images via WWE on X and WWE.com)
This was unexpected (Images via WWE on X and WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits took on Fraxiom in a non-title tag team match. The champions surprisingly lost the match via pinfall.

It was an impromptu match, as Nick Aldis made it official during the show after Fraxiom issued a challenge. During the match, Montez Ford hit Nathan Frazer with a slingshot swanton bomb and a kick to the back. He tagged in Angelo Dawkins, and they double-teamed on Frazer.

Dawkins managed to escape a Phoenix Splash and tagged his partner back in. Montez hit Axiom with a clothesline and a back suplex. He then did a standing moonsault for a two-count. Ford superkicked Frazer, and The Street Profits hit a double-team super Doomsday Device. Dawkins went for the cover after that, but Axiom broke the pin.

The latter took out Angelo Dawkins with a Spanish Fly, and Nathan Frazer hit Montez Ford with a Phoenix Splash. Angelo Dawkins performed a spinebuster but got caught with the Golden Ratio on the floor. Ford missed a frog splash and landed on his injured ribs.

Axiom finally managed to pin him and get the three count. The Street Profits, the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, unexpectedly lost clean to Fraxiom on WWE SmackDown. It seems like Fraxiom could now get a title shot.

Edited by Israel Lutete
